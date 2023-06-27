Vet warns of deadly blue-green algae at popular Milton Keynes dog walking spot

A city vet has warned dog owners of deadly blue-green algae that has been spotted in a popular city walking spot.

Milton Keynes Veterinary Group experts say the presence of the algae has now been confirmed by The Parks Trust at Caldecotte Lake, which attracts thousands of visitors during summer months.

The vets, based at Fyfield Barrow on Walnut Tree, are advising dog owners not to allow their pets to swim or play in the lake.

Blue green algae has been spotted in Milton Keynes. This is what it looks like

A spokesman said: "We have been made aware of blue-green algae at Caldecotte Lake which has now been confirmed by the The Parks Trust. This is likely a result of the hot weather we have already had this year.“As a precautionary measure, it would be recommended that your dog does not swim in the lake to prevent contact with the algal scum.”Blue-green algae naturally occurs in inland waters and blooms can form when their numbers become excessive. It is these blooms that give the water a blue-green appearance or a ‘pea soup’ colour.

The behaviour of the algae is erratic and the level of its toxicity can fluctuate; it can appear one day, be dispersed by the wind then mix and re-accumulate at any time, say the vets.

The blue-green algal blooms can product toxins hazardous to both people and animals.

Not all blue-green blooms produce toxins, but it is not possible to tell which are dangerous without testing, and therefore all blooms should be considered potentially toxic.

Andre Cilliers from Milton Keynes Veterinary Group has provided a list of symptoms resulting from poisoning by the toxins and is advising dog owners to be vigilant.

The symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, blood in stool or black, tarry stool, pale mucous membranes, jaundice, seizures, disorientation, coma, shock, excessive secretions (e.g. salivation, lacrimation, etc), neurologic signs (including muscle tremors, muscle rigidity, paralysis, blue discoloration of the skin and mucous membranes and difficulty breathing.