Veteran turkey farmer celebrates 20 years on the job with charity calendar

Turkey farmer Susan Gorst is celebrating 20 years in the poultry trade by bringing out a calendar, with all profits going to the Huntington's Disease Association.

Susan, who works for KellyBronze in Moorgate Farm near Milton Keynes, says her family has been affected by the degenerative disease for many years and is hoping to raise awareness through her calendar.

Susan Gorst

"My husband was diagnosed with Huntington's disease in 2004. The shock hit us hard as my father-in-law was already suffering from the same condition and I knew a difficult road lay ahead," she said.

"All I can say is thank goodness I had the turkeys.

"I am trying to bring awareness to this devastating disease to as many people as possible as there is no cure and is still unknown and not understood by many people, even in the caring community.

Huntington's disease is caused by a faulty gene in your DNA and affects the body’s nervous system.

Kelly added: "Living with Huntington’s means having to be open to making changes to your lives and learning to take one day at a time.

"It can be very challenging for all members of the family, whether they have the disease or not.

"Research into Huntington's disease is showing positive results giving hope to future generations of families affected by the disease."

Huntington’s Disease Association are the only national charity supporting people and families affected by the disease across England and Wales.

You can find out more information about them and their work at www.hda.org.uk