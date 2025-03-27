Vets issue grim warning to dog owners after cases of potentially deadly lungworm found in Milton Keynes

A city vet has issued a grim warning to dog owners following cases of potentially deadly lungworm being identified in MK.

The Milton Keynes Vet Group has recently treated two local dogs for the parasite, known officially as Angiostrongylus vasorum in local dogs.

This has prompted an urgent warning for owners about the dangers of letting their pets eat or play with slugs, snails or frogs.

"Even simple contact with their slime is enough, which could happen via a toy,” said a spokesperson for the practice.

Lungworm can be prevented by anti-parasite treatments

Lungworm is caused by a parasitic worm that can travel around a dog's body through its blood vessels and affect the heart, lungs and other organs.

The lungworm larvae grow inside the dog and adult lungworms move through their body to live in their heart and blood vessels. In severe cases, this can cause heart problems, breathing problems and pneumonia.

Dogs cannot pass the disease directly from dog to dog but they will pass the larvae in their faeces. This then infects more slugs and snails who are eaten by more dogs, so the disease can spread quickly.

Diagnosing it in a dog can be difficult because symptoms vary, but they can include:

coughing

breathing problems

not wanting to exercise

loss of appetite

vomiting or diarrhoea

weight loss

if a dog gets a minor injury, like a small cut, it might bleed for longer

If left untreated, the infestation can be fatal. But he good news is that lungworm is usually treatable. And, as a prevnetion, many anti-parasite treatments often cover lungworm..

Speak to your vet straight away if you think your dog might have lungworm.