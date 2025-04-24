Vets launch search for owner of these two adorable yorkies found wandering in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pair of Yorkshire Terriers found wandering the streets alone are causing a mystery for a local vet.

The two dogs, described as “absolute cuties” were handed in to were handed in by a member of the public to Milton Keynes Veterinary Group’s practice in Bletchley more than 24 hours ago.

But nobody has claimed them, despite the vet posting a photo and plea to find the owner on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Sadly one isn't chipped and the other, the registered keeper denies all knowledge of them. So there isn't any more we can do than hope their owner sees one of the posts,” the post states.

The two unclaimed yorkies are 'absolute cuties' says the vetThe two unclaimed yorkies are 'absolute cuties' says the vet
The two unclaimed yorkies are 'absolute cuties' says the vet

The dogs, which look well groomed and cared for, were found in Bletchley on Wednesday April 23. They are currently at the Stoke Road practice but will be handed to a rescue organisation if unclaimed,

A spokesperson for the practice said: “Please call us if you have any information 01908 397777...Proof of ownership will be required of course.”

Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice