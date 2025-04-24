Vets launch search for owner of these two adorable yorkies found wandering in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of Yorkshire Terriers found wandering the streets alone are causing a mystery for a local vet.

The two dogs, described as “absolute cuties” were handed in to were handed in by a member of the public to Milton Keynes Veterinary Group’s practice in Bletchley more than 24 hours ago.

But nobody has claimed them, despite the vet posting a photo and plea to find the owner on social media.

"Sadly one isn't chipped and the other, the registered keeper denies all knowledge of them. So there isn't any more we can do than hope their owner sees one of the posts,” the post states.

The two unclaimed yorkies are 'absolute cuties' says the vet

The dogs, which look well groomed and cared for, were found in Bletchley on Wednesday April 23. They are currently at the Stoke Road practice but will be handed to a rescue organisation if unclaimed,

A spokesperson for the practice said: “Please call us if you have any information 01908 397777...Proof of ownership will be required of course.”