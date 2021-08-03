Vets pull out all the stops to save Munchie, the battered little cat found in Milton Keynes

A cat called Munchie has melted the hearts of vets and RSPCA volunteers.

The little moggie was spotted wandering the streets of Stony Stratford with terrible injuries but evaded capture for days.

Finally some members of the public managed to catch him and called out the local branch of the RSPCA.

Munchie is in a bad way

They describe the cat as in a "dreadful state" with raw gaping wounds, severe dehydration, an injured tail that will need to be partly amputated and several broken teeth. It is not known how he came to be so badly hurt.

"He's currently in Milton Keynes Veterinary Group's Walnut Tree hospital with some terrible injuries. He's badly dehydrated so has now been put on fluids along with two types of antibiotics and pain relief," said an spokesman for the Milton Keynes and North Bucks RSPCA branch,

" Unfortunately he is FIV positive so the vet is concerned that could affect his ability to respond to treatment - but they're not giving up yet and will see how he goes over the next couple of days. He's getting the best possible care and we're really hoping he'll pull through this and go on to have a happy life," she added.

Munchie's treatment will be expensive and the RSPCA branch is appealing for funds to help cover the cost.

His tail will need to be partly amputated

They are a separately registered branch of the RSPCA and rely on the generous support of the public and businesses to help them to continue their work of helping animals in need.

The spokesman said: "If you can spare a little please donate... We'll keep everyone updated on Munchie's progress. Fingers crossed for a happy outcome."