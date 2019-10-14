Vibrant community of arts and crafters set to put on a show in Milton Keynes

A vibrant Milton Keynes community of adults with learning difficulties is holding a craft, art and food fair to showcase everything they make and grow.

Members of the Camphill community MK will be selling their own artisan baked goods, preserves, honey, cordials and vinegars – all made with ingredients harvested from their gardens.

Camphill Crafts

There will also be the chance to buy traditional textiles and unique one-off art and craft items made at Camphill.

The fair is billed as the perfect opportunity to make a start to your festive shopping and to shop local, eat local and meet local people.

It will be held on Saturday 9th November between 10am and 3pm at Camphill's Chrysalis community theatre in Japonica Lane, Willen Park South.

The community has invited a further 30 hand-selected local crafters, makers and artisans to join them, as well as street food vendors.

Among their wares will be food craft gin, curry pastes, chutneys, preserves, soaps, candles, textiles, upcycled wood, garden grafts, jewellery and festive gifts.

Entertainment will come courtesy of local musicians.

All funds raised will go back into Camphill MK, which provides a meaningful working life for adults with learning disabilities.

The free event is open to everyone as is family-friendly.