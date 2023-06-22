Vibrant new Vietnamese restaurant to open in Central Milton Keynes next week

Vietnamese street food group Pho is to open in centre:mk next week.

It will sell everything from the much-loved phở noodle soup and aromatic curries to rice bowls, wok-fried rice and noodle dishes.

And the owners promise “great value, healthy food”, which is prepared from scratch each day.

Pho will offer authentic Vietnamese dishes at the centre:mk

The restaurant is in Silbury Arcade, opposite Queen’s Court, and can seat up to 100 customers. Opening on Tuesday June 27, it will offer a vibrant but “relaxed and informal” dining experience catering to the broad range of centre:mk visitors.

Pho’s co-founder Stephen Wall said, “We’re really happy to be opening in Milton Keynes as we’ve been looking for the right opportunity for some time, and this location in centre:mk couldn’t be better.

"We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome the centre’s visitors and showcase the brilliant food of Vietnam.”

Stephen and his partner Juliette launched Pho nationally in 2005 after they travelled to Vietnam and fell in love with the food.

The menu includes Vietnamese pancakes, which are crispy crepe with rice papers and herbs filled with chicken and prawn, tofu, or vegan chicken, as well as Summer rolls, which are fresh rice paper summer rolls with vermicelli and pickle. There are veggie, chicken, prawn, or vegan chicken options.

Other favourites are crispy baby quid, Beef Betel (beef wrapped in betel leaves, served with rice vermicelli sheets and nuoc cham) and lotus stems served with green beans.