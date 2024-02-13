Video and pictures: Rain could not dampen the spirits of famous Olney Pancake Race in Milton Keynes

The traditional Shrove Tuesday Olney pancake race was once again declared a flippin’ success today, despite the persistent rain.

Crowds braved the weather to watch and a record number of 44 runners took part.

There was even a special added challenge this year – a three-legged pancake race.

Schoolchildren from the town also took part in the traditional run through the streets in their own category.

The winner of the main race was Kaisa Larkas. It was “fiercely contested”, say the judges, and Eloise Kramer came in a very close second with Rebecca Budd third. Bethan Courtman and Sophie Shepherd were winners of our new three-legged category.

The talented Drone Over MK team was there to video the event from the air, while photographer Jane Russell had camera poised to capture the atmosphere for our gallery of pictures.

A spokesperson for the race said: “It was lovely to see so many people out on the streets of Olney, cheering them on, despite the rain, and in the Market Place and the Church. Hope you had a great time!”

They find out whether Kaisa has won the International Challenge when we link up with the twin race town of Liberal in Kansas later tonight to compare winning times.

Olney's famous pancake race begins

Warming up before the big race

The race was fiercely competitive this year