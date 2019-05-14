Video and pictures show Duchess of Cambridge dressed in polka dots on visit to Milton Keynes

Our video and pictures show the Duchess of Cambridge on her visit to Milton Keynes on Tuesday.
It was a case of late Middleton as the Duchess visited Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes today (Tuesday).
The Duchess was in town to view the special D-Day exhibition in the newly restored Teleprinter Building, marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. According to fashion experts Kate was 're-wearing' a polka dot Alessandra Rich midi dress with button detailing and a white collar.
She previously wore the frock in family photos released in honour of Prince Charles's 70th birthday.
She paired the piece with a clutch and powder blue pumps.
A tweet from Bletchley Park said: "We are delighted to welcome HRH The Duchess of Cambridge to Bletchley Park today to view our new D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion exhibition. "During her visit she will meet four Bletchley Park Veterans and Year 6 students from Akeley Wood."
The Duchess was held up and arrived later than expected.
Here are some pictures from the Royal visit.