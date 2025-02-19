Video: Brave Milton Keynes woman grows full moustache for charity - and is shortlisted for national award

A plucky gran who stopped waxing and grew a full moustache for Movember has achieved national recognition.

Chrissy Gurney, 54, has spent decades removing the thick excess hair that grows on her upper lip and chin and has always made her feel self-conscious.

But a tragic event last year has made her face her fear of mockery in order to raise money for men’s mental health help and suicide prevention.

She says: "My husand Pete and I were half-way through getting divorced. We were still friends and it was very amicable. We spoke every day.

Chrissy Gurney let her facial hair grow for a month to raise money for men's health charities

On July 29, the day the decree nisi was granted, Pete seemed down and depressed. Christine arranged to phone him later in the day but got sidetracked with an appointment of her own.

"The next morning I had a call to say he was dead. He had taken his own life…. It was heartbreaking. I had no idea things were that bad. And I’ve felt nothing but guilt ever since – guilt that I could not save him."

When Chrissy heard about the Movember campaign, which challenges men everywhere to grow moustaches for male health charities, she decided that her gender should not prevent her from taking part.

“I am a female with excess facial hair. Women suffer with this – it’s very common. There is a huge stigma about it yet it shouldn’t be something we’re ashamed of,” she said.

Chrissy had an impressive growth by the end of Movember

After shaving every day – sometimes twice a day to avoid the dreaded 5 o’clock shadow - or undergoing painful waxes, Chrissy vowed to stop and let the hair grow freely for the entire month.

“I know people will stare at me and I’m dreading it. But it’s something I’m determined to do,” she told the Citizen as she began the challenge.

"I want to kill two stigmas with one stone – the stigma of women having facial hair and the stigma many men face of not being able to open up about their mental health and realise it’s okay not be be okay.”

By the end of November Chrissy, a gran-of-six who lives on Netherfield, had an impressively full moustache and a small beard – and had raised an impressive £440 in donations.

This month, with her moustaches waxed off, she was over the moon to be invited to Movember’s prestigious annual awards ceremony, where she has been shortlisted for the ‘Fine Growth Award’.

The grand event will be held in London on March 6.

"This would never have happened without all the donations I had. And I feel very overwhelmed and honoured to be shortlisted,” she said.

A spokseperson for Movember said: “We love to recognise those of you who have gone above and beyond by inviting you to our annual legendary Mo Awards ceremony. It’s an opportunity for us to call out the Movember community who have gone above and beyond this year.

"We want to congratulate everyone who's been nominated. It’s such a difficult task to choose only a select few, as we have an incredible community, filled with so many inspiring individuals, teams and companies.”