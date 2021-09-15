Video captures elephants bathing at Woburn as they enjoy last days of summer

You've heard of the old joke - how do elephants get ready to go swimming? They put their trunks on.

Well, it looks like they don't want to give up on summer just yet WATCH ABOVE

With the sun peeking out behind the clouds every now and then, the Woburn elephants have been enjoying long afternoon walks across the 3,000 acre private estate.

Four female Asian elephants - Chandrika, Yu-Zin, Damini and youngster Tarli - have a swim