A mum and her five-year-old daughter sprang into action after they were horrified at the amount of litter dumped at a busy city roundabout.

Neringa Balandė and little Indija walk the path past Kingston Roundabout every day on their way to school and they noticed more and more litter – mainly drinks bottles and fast food wrappers – was piling up.

"It's disheartening to see trash everywhere. Indija and I decided to clean it up – to be honest it was her idea,” said Neringa, who only moved to Milton Keynes six weeks ago.

The mum and her small daughter are urging people not to throw litter in Milton Keynes

The determined pair set to work on Monday this week and their efforts were applauded by passing members of the public.

"Many people stopped and thanked us. It was so nice to talk to them. Some of them told us some stories and gave chocolates to Indija to say thank you,” said Neringa.

Indija, who is a pupil at Monkston Primary School, was really proud and excited, she said.

The pair collected five full bin bags of rubbish, which they have disposed of and recycled.

Neringa is now urging people to stop throwing litter, particularly out of cars, on city roads and roundabouts.

Maybe you can share this video, and people will think twice before littering outside,” she suggested.