Video from 1988 shows the time 'reclusive' Michael Jackson came to Milton Keynes

'Reclusive, secret, smoked glass, an army of minders and magical' are just some of the words used in a news report from 1988 which shows Michael Jackson performing in Milton Keynes.

Then at the height of his fame, Jackson - dogged by controversy over abuse claims before and since his death 10 years ago next week in 2009 - performed at the Milton Keynes National Bowl on September 10th 1988.

Fascinating video posted on YouTube, which you can see above, shows footage from the concert and a news report from the archives nearly 31 years ago.

The performer was in town for a concert as part of his Bad Tour. The world famous star attracted huge crowds to MK from all around the country. Indeed 67 bus loads came from East Anglia alone according to a BBC news report from the time.

Organisers had to lay on a shuttle service from the railway station and find space for thousands of cars.

The report says: "Once the audience were safely inside the reclusive Michael Jackson made his own high speed entrance. Jackson was given a police escort from his London hotel, details of the arrival a strict secret.

"Off stage he hides behind smoked glass and an army of minders but once the show begins there's no mistaking the Jackson magic.

"With a wave Michael Jackson swept into the night his devoted fans left smiling."

See the full BBC news report online.