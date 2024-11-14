Video: Meet your new DPD delivery man in Milton Keynes - a robot who can't leave your parcel at the wrong house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A robot called Ottobot is to become the new DPD delivery person in MK –and his deliveries will be faster and more accurate, says ther company.

DPD will be the first UK parcel delivery company to deploy the multi-compartment, fully autonomous ‘Locker' robot, which is made by Ottonomy.

Larger than DPD's existing autonomous delivery robots, Ottobot has a maximum payload of 70kg, eight separate compartments that can carry parcel of varying sizes and can also facilitate collections.

Directed by an in-built mapping process, they operate fully autonomously.

DPD parcel recipients will receive an SMS when the robot is outside their property and can then use a secure one-time pin code to open the robot and access their parcel, meaning it cannot be opened by the wrong household.

Ottobot features four-wheel powered swerve drive with independent steering and suspension, which provides maximum manoeuvrability. while multiple sensors including light detection and ranging ‘lidars' and cameras, and cutting-edge software enable it to navigate the most complex environments autonomously.

The first robot will be deployed in Milton Keynes, where the company has been operating autonomous robot deliveries successfully since July 2022. These have been with Cartken robots, which have also since been rolled out in Raunds, Bristol and Lincoln.

Ottobot will be based at DPD's Milton Keynes depot in Knowlhill and will navigate the city's traffic-free Redway network to access nearby residential neighbourhoods.

Its additional compartments not only enable the robot to work more efficiently with up to eight separate deliveries each time it leaves the depot but can also accommodate larger parcels in two 38lt compartments.

The robot battery lasts up to six hours with the ability to keep swapping the battery for a new fully charged one at the depot, to keep it on the road.

Tim Jones, Director of Marketing, Communications & Sustainability DPDgroup UK, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be deploying locker robots in the UK. This is the next chapter for us in terms of autonomous deliveries after a very successful roll-out across a number of different locations.

"It's well over two years now since we began autonomous robot deliveries and the customer feedback continues to be incredibly positive. We've also learned a lot in terms of how best to deploy the technology and how to maximise the effectiveness of the robots day to day.

"Ottobot potentially gives us a massive uplift in terms of productivity, with the ability to deliver up to eight parcels at a time before the robot needs to return to the depot to be reloaded. As always when we invest in new innovation, we want to learn fast and try new things, so we will be looking at how Ottobot could double-up as an additional, mobile parcel drop-off point for customers."

Ritukar Vijay, Founder & CEO of Ottonomy, said: "It is fantastic to see Ottobot deployed in the UK parcel delivery market. DPD is already well ahead of its competitors with its robot fleet and is well placed to maximise the full potential of Ottobot.

" Our autonomous robot technology is designed to help brands meet customers' ever-changing demands in new ways and provide the scalability to be a truly effective solution."