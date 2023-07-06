News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Video shows after dark makeover of one of Milton Keynes' busiest roundabouts

12 tons of rubbish and litter was removed
By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST

MK City Council has published a video showing how one of the city’s busiest roundabouts was given a full makeover during the night times.

The revamp was carried out on the roundabout that leads to Junction 14 of the M1 last month.

The council's Highways and Environment teams organised the clean-up, working with contractors Ringway and Serco during darkness hours when the roads were quieter.

The work was carried out at night, when the roads were quieterThe work was carried out at night, when the roads were quieter
The work was carried out at night, when the roads were quieter
Most Popular

A MKCC spokesman said: “On top of the highways works, over 1,100 square metres of grass/vegetation was cut back, and 12 tons of waste, old signs and litter was removed - including 12 tyres.”

Meanwhile, tonight (Thursday) sees hard shoulder and lane closures in both directions on the M1 Junction 13 to 14 from 10pm due to overnight communications works on behalf of Ringway.

The motorway should be back to normal by 5am, when the work is due to complete.

.

Related topics:Milton KeynesSerco