Video shows after dark makeover of one of Milton Keynes' busiest roundabouts

MK City Council has published a video showing how one of the city’s busiest roundabouts was given a full makeover during the night times.

The revamp was carried out on the roundabout that leads to Junction 14 of the M1 last month.

The council's Highways and Environment teams organised the clean-up, working with contractors Ringway and Serco during darkness hours when the roads were quieter.

The work was carried out at night, when the roads were quieter

A MKCC spokesman said: “On top of the highways works, over 1,100 square metres of grass/vegetation was cut back, and 12 tons of waste, old signs and litter was removed - including 12 tyres.”

Meanwhile, tonight (Thursday) sees hard shoulder and lane closures in both directions on the M1 Junction 13 to 14 from 10pm due to overnight communications works on behalf of Ringway.

The motorway should be back to normal by 5am, when the work is due to complete.