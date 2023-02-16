Video shows beauty queen recreating the famous 'baked beans' moment when King Charles arrives in Milton Keynes
She presented him with a can of beans – and he seemed delighted
A pageant queen and her son bought a smile to the face of King Charles by recreating his famous ‘baked beans’ moment.
Tamsin Forsey read the Citizen’s report earlier today about how His Majesty visited the Aston Martin factory in Newport Pagnell almost 50 years ago and was presented with an impromptu gift from a five-year-old boy.
The lad, Matthew Turvey, reached into his mum’s shopping basked, pulled out a can of beans and handed them to the smiling Prince for his supper.
The story made national headlines in 1976 – and it acted as inspiration for Tamsin and her young son.
They popped out to pick up a can of M&S finest beans, then queued for hours to gain prime place at the front of the crowds for this afternoon’s royal visit.
As the King walked past, Tamsin held out her offering, saying: “Apparently you were given a can of baked beans when you came to Milton Keynes many years ago.. We wanted to recreate the moment,”
Charles shook hands with the pair and gave a surprised “Oh” at the sight of the beans, followed a delighted chuckle as he accepted the can.
“They are very special these days… Thank you very much,” he said.
Glamourous Tamsin, who was Ms Milton Keynes Pageant Queen UK in 2021 and Miss MK 2015, said she and her son Charlie had been inspired by our story about young Matthew Turvey all those years ago.
Meanwhile the now middle-aged Mr Turvey has contacted the MK Citizen to thank us for putting a smile on his face.
"I saw your article in the Citizen regarding me, the baked beans and Prince Charles” he said. “It made me smile- I still remember it well to this day. So thanks for the piece!”
It seems both baked bean moments may have been truly appreciated by His Majesty. For Queen Consort Camilla has previously revealed that baked beans on toast is a firm favourite.
When describing her culinary skills to national media, she said: “Nothing too mucked about, or fussy or fiddly" then added : "One of my favourite foods is baked beans on toast. Always Heinz. 'And freshly cooked fish and chips, wrapped in paper.”