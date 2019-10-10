Video shows colony of king-size rats at Kingston Centre in Milton Keynes

A colony of king-size rats has been filmed scurrying around outside Domino's Pizza store at Kingston Centre in the middle of the day.

A reader sent in the video after the MK Citizen showed footage of a single rat pictured running among the bait traps at the centre a couple of days ago, read full story here.

The latest video shows a group of large rats on the grass opposite Domino's Pizza.

Colony of large rats filmed at the Kingston Centre in MK

"There were about 20 of them in all. I've never seen so many," said the member of the public who filmed it.

The Kingston Centre is home to a host of popular restaurants such as Smashburger, Nandos, Frankie and Benny's, Giraffe and Cafe Nero.

A spokesman for the centre management said: "We are aware that pests have been seen in the area and are actively working to resolve this issue.

"It’s an issue we take very seriously - we have brought in pest control to the site and our working with our occupiers to minimise the presence of any food or rubbish that might attract them.

"All occupiers have their own regular inspections and there have not been any sightings of pests within the shops or restaurants."