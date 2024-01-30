Video shows demolition firm starting work to tear down 'unauthorised' spa building built by Captain Tom's family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video footage shows demolition experts arriving at the Marston Moretaine home of Captain Tom’s daughter to tear down a controversial £200k spa building.

Onlookers said today (January 30) new scaffolding could be seen covering the whole structure in the grounds of Hannah Ingram-Moore's £1.2m mansion after the workers arrived at around 9am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One onlooker said they believed "destruction" of the physical building in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, was due to start within hours.

Demolition Contractors arrive at Sir Tom Moore's daughters home. Picture: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

Last week two men and women were seen emptying out the spa with boxes full of photos and prints

Colin and Hannah Ingram-Moore had applied in 2021 for planning permission to build a “Captain Tom Foundation building” at their home.

But while the original application for an L-shaped building was approved, Central Bedfordshire Council refused a retrospective application a year later for a larger C-shaped building containing a spa pool – and served an enforcement notice for the demolition of the “now-unauthorised building”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Planning Inspectorate dismissed the appeal against the decision and ruled that the family had three months to remove the facility – with a deadline of February 7.

As well as tearing the building down, the family will need to restore the land to its “former condition”.

Sir Thomas Moore, popularly known as Captain Tom, was a British Army officer and fundraiser. He made headlines in April 2020 when he raised an astonishing £39m for the NHS in the run-up to his 100th birthday by walking laps of his garden.