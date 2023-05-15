Video shows how close Milton Keynes came to having a tornado during last week’s storms

As heavy rain and thunderstorms swept Milton Keynes last week, one reader spotted a sinister cloud formation that could have ended in a tornado.

Daniel Evans was walking on Ashland near Simpson last Thursday afternoon when he watched a funnel cloud form and start to drop to the ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second one then began to materialise but as David watched they both drifted out and disappeared.

In 1950, a tornado caused serious damage in nearby Linslade

Had they hit the ground, they would have become a tornado.

Funnel clouds are cone-shaped and extend from the base of a cloud, often resembling dangling bits of rope.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Crucially, a funnel cloud does not reach the earth's surface. At the point it reaches land it becomes a tornado, or if it reaches a body of water it becomes a waterspout.”

The funnel is formed when rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets, making a region of intense low pressure visible.

The funnel cloud was captured on camera in Milton Keynes

"They are formed in the same way as a tornado building around this localised area of intensely low pressure and are typically associated with the formation of cumulonimbus thunderclouds,” said the Met spokesman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cumulonimbus clouds are almost always the host cloud from which tuba form, meaning that heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning can all be expected. If a funnel cloud does make contact with the ground and produce a tornado, very strong winds can be expected in the immediate vicinity of the vortex potentially causing severe damage.”

In a typical year, the UK sees around 30 to 35 tornadoes each year - though it is very rare that are they strong enough to cause any significant damage.

Daniel, who managed to get a video of the clouds, said: “My wife is obsessed with tornadoes so the knowledge has been passed on!”

A Met Office yellow weather warning was in place at the time of the sighting. On just such a day in May 1950, a tornado struck nearby Linslade during thunderstorms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some 50 houses lost their roofs and a brick-built bakery was demolished. Old Road and New Road were particularly affected.