Video shows moment iconic chimneys at Stewartby Brickworks were demolished
It's the end of an era
Monday, 27th September 2021, 12:36 pm
Here's the moment the iconic chimneys were brought down yesterday (Sunday, September 26).
John Guinn filmed the towers as each chimney was demolished in succession.
Once a bustling industrial site, producing 500 million bricks a year at its peak and employing 2,000 people, Stewartby Brickworks closed in 2008 after it was unable to achieve emission standards.
Now, owner Hanson UK plans to build 1,000 houses and a business park.