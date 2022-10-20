Filming of a new blockbuster movie starring Jason Statham has started this week in Tyringham, just outside Newport Pagnell.

Film crews and American helicopters have arrived at Tyingham Hall, a privately-owned 18th century stately home.

The Hall has the Amercan flag flying for the movie, which is an action thriller called The Beekeeper, directed by David Ayers of Suicide Squad fame.

Jason Statham

Fast and Furious star Statham is helping to produce the film alongside Miramax and Ayer and Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment.

Other cast members are The Hunger Games alum Josh Hutcherson, Oscar winning actor Jeremy Irons, The Umbrella Academy star Emmy Raver-Lampman and Bobby Naderi (Under the Shadow).

Already MGM has picked up theatrical distribution rights for The Beekeeper in the United States.

Written by Kurt Wimmer, the film will follow one man’s campaign for revenge after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and secretive organization called ‘The Beekeepers’.

Advertisement

The American flag can be seen flying at Tyringham Hall during the filming

Little is known about the plot of the feature, but the story reportedly centres on a man’s campaign for vengeance after he is revealed to have been associated with a secretive and powerful organisation known as ‘The Beekeepers’.

The film is said to be steeped in the traditions of beekeeping.

Filing began in London last month and it is understood Tyringham Hall is representing an American Embassy building.

Advertisement

The Grade I listed home is no stranger to the world of films. In the 1960’s it was was used for the comedy spy thriller Arabesque, which starred Sophia Loren and Gregory Peck and was directed by Stanley Donen.

An American chopper arrives at Tyringham Hall

During the shoot, Sophia Loren stayed at the Swan Revived in Newport Pagnell.

Tyringham Hall was back on the big screens in 2012 for the remake of the 1960s film Gambit, starring Cameron Diaz, Colin Firth and Alan Rickman

Advertisement

Then in January 2020 it was used as the venue for Villanelle’s wedding in the popular Killing Eve drama starring actress Viewers Jodie Corner..

One Tyringham resident said this week: “It’s all quite exciting. We have the American flag flying on the hall and huge American helicopters landing.