Video shows new ice rink with bumper cars that has opened in Milton Keynes

A Christmas ice rink for bumper cars has opened at a local garden centre.

The Woburn Sands Emporium in Newport Road has built two rinks, one for skating and one to be devoted to bumper fun.

Ice rink for bumper cars

"The colourful bumper cars gently bounce off each other and the safety enclosure," said a centre spokesman.

People can pre-book online or just turn up and pay on the day.

Fore ice skaters, skates are provided and skating aids are available for hire for novices or younger children.

Both rinks will be open until January 6.