Video shows new pop singer from Milton Keynes tipped for international success

Candice Hedges, who is 31, writes her won songs and has just returned from a five week long trip to Venezuela, where her music proved a real hit.

Her trip involved recording new music, shooting music videos and performing a collection of her music on stage.

Candice began performing songs and adaptations on her social media and over time made the decision to embark on a formal musical career.

She completed an Artist Development course at the Access to Music college in Manchester – the same course that Ed Sheeran studied before finding fame. During 2020, in the midst of the Covid pandemic, she premiered her first EP entitled 'Angel In The Making'.

After this Candice began to work with artist management agency WAMM, who led her to meet and work with the Venezuelan duo SirDiamnd to further boost her international career.

Already she has obtained a double nomination for the Pepsi Music Awards in its ninth edition.

Currently Candice is promoting her most recent single Jealousmi, which features British rapper J Hurley, who is also from Milton Keynes.

Candice Hedges, who performs as C Scarlet

You can listen to Jealousmi here and follow C Scarlet on Instagram here.