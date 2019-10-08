Video shows rats scavenging food just yards from restaurant kitchens in Milton Keynes

Rats have been caught on camera scuttling around and scavenging food from bins just yards from restaurant kitchens in Milton Keynes.

The vermin scoured the floor for scraps in footage shot at the Kingston Centre on Friday afternoon, October 4.

Lukas Oleksiak, 28, was left shocked when he filmed the rats so close to open kitchen doors.

He told the Citizen: "I was disgusted. There were rats running around the back of restaurants literally feet away from the entrance of the kitchens.

"The diseases rats carry with them are so dangerous and if this is what you see outside the restaurants who knows what it's like inside."

The company director from Kents Hill sent the damning footage to the centre's restaurants, but received no response "whatsoever".

"They don't seem to be taking it very seriously at all," Lukas said.

"That's where people eat and its absolutely gross."

The Kingston Centre is home to popular chain restaurants such as Smashburger, Nandos, Frankie and Benny's, Giraffe, and Cafe Nero.

A spokesman said: "We are aware that pests have been seen in the area and are actively working to resolve this issue.

"It’s an issue we take very seriously - we have brought in pest control to the site and our working with our occupiers to minimise the presence of any food or rubbish that might attract them.

"All occupiers have their own regular inspections and there have not been any sightings of pests within the shops or restaurants."