Video shows two African lion clubs born at nearby Woburn Safari Park

Two African lion cubs born at Woburn Safari Park near Milton Keynes and Bedford have been captured on video after taking their first steps outside this week.

Sticking closely to their protective mother, lioness Zuri, the yet-to-be named cubs have been seen running around and playing with each other.

Adorable African lion cubs born at Woburn Safari Park near Milton Keynes and Bedford

The cubs, now 10 weeks old, have just had their first vaccinations and health checks, and both are doing really well.

They were sexed during their health check and confirmed as males.

Born weighing just 1kg each, the cubs will begin to be weaned from their mother onto meat at around 10-12 weeks old and will be fully weaned by the time they are eight months old. They have already started taking small bites of meat whilst Zuri is eating.

Lucky visitors can now see the adorable pair outside from 10am to 1.30pm daily, unless Zuri decides to keep them inside. The cubs are not handled by keepers, they are left to bond with mum. Dad, Joco, can also be seen close by.

Adorable African lion cubs born at Woburn Safari Park near Milton Keynes and Bedford

To celebrate the births of the cubs Woburn Safari Park will be running an African themed naming competition for both of them.

Adorable African lion cubs born at Woburn Safari Park near Milton Keynes and Bedford

Adorable African lion cubs born at Woburn Safari Park near Milton Keynes and Bedford

Adorable African lion cubs born at Woburn Safari Park near Milton Keynes and Bedford

Adorable African lion cubs born at Woburn Safari Park near Milton Keynes and Bedford