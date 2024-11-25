Video: Sneak preview before Milton Keynes band release what could be the UK's number 1 Christmas single

A band from Milton Keynes has produced a Christmas song that they hope will shoot up the charts to become number 1 over the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-piece, called Francis, describe the track as “a heartfelt ode to love” during the holiday season, wrapped in the warmth of classic Christmas vibes.

Called “I Know That Christmas”, it’s taken an impressive 15 years to write but now has exactly four weeks to shoot to success – and Francis is urging people to listen to it and help that happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band has already cemented its place as one of the most exciting names in the live music scene and its electrifying performances have won international acclaim.

Francis, a band from Milton Keynes, is hoping for a Christmas number 1

With over 2,500 gigs to their name, members have headlined iconic venues like Lock, Stock & Barrel in Dubai and shared the stages with legends such as Sam Smith and Guns N' Roses at the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

There is already a partnership with Universal Music, which reflects their dedication to creating top-tier music in the studio to go alongside their live prestige. And collaborations with Yamaha Guitars and Marshall Amps showcase their reputation.

The Christmas song began as a simple guitar riff inspired by Led Zeppelin and evolved into a complete track last year, said Francis singer, guitarist and pianist Alex Wesley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It ends with church bells and poignantly these were recorded on the day of the funeral of Alex’s beloved grandmother Barbara.

Francis frontman Alex Wesley

"It’s a tribute to a woman who inspired me deeply,” he said. “As the last song I ever shared with her, the track is infused with love, nostalgia, and a touch of magic - perfect for anyone seeking a Christmas song with heart and soul.”

Recorded at Afterglow Studios, the song features Kev Hickman on drums and Alex Preston on bass. Their influences are diverse, they say – Coldplay, Radiohead, Foo Fighters, The Darkness and Robbie Williams.

“I Know That Christmas” will be released on December 1, when you will be able to listen to it on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer or Tidal.

In the meantime, we are giving you a sneak preview of part of the song in the video at the top of this story.

Follow Francis on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.