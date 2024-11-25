Video: Sneak preview before Milton Keynes band release what could be the UK's number 1 Christmas single

By Sally Murrer
Published 25th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 13:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A band from Milton Keynes has produced a Christmas song that they hope will shoot up the charts to become number 1 over the festive season.

The four-piece, called Francis, describe the track as “a heartfelt ode to love” during the holiday season, wrapped in the warmth of classic Christmas vibes.

Called “I Know That Christmas”, it’s taken an impressive 15 years to write but now has exactly four weeks to shoot to success – and Francis is urging people to listen to it and help that happen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The band has already cemented its place as one of the most exciting names in the live music scene and its electrifying performances have won international acclaim.

Francis, a band from Milton Keynes, is hoping for a Christmas number 1Francis, a band from Milton Keynes, is hoping for a Christmas number 1
Francis, a band from Milton Keynes, is hoping for a Christmas number 1

With over 2,500 gigs to their name, members have headlined iconic venues like Lock, Stock & Barrel in Dubai and shared the stages with legends such as Sam Smith and Guns N' Roses at the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

There is already a partnership with Universal Music, which reflects their dedication to creating top-tier music in the studio to go alongside their live prestige. And collaborations with Yamaha Guitars and Marshall Amps showcase their reputation.

The Christmas song began as a simple guitar riff inspired by Led Zeppelin and evolved into a complete track last year, said Francis singer, guitarist and pianist Alex Wesley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It ends with church bells and poignantly these were recorded on the day of the funeral of Alex’s beloved grandmother Barbara.

Francis frontman Alex WesleyFrancis frontman Alex Wesley
Francis frontman Alex Wesley

"It’s a tribute to a woman who inspired me deeply,” he said. “As the last song I ever shared with her, the track is infused with love, nostalgia, and a touch of magic - perfect for anyone seeking a Christmas song with heart and soul.”

Recorded at Afterglow Studios, the song features Kev Hickman on drums and Alex Preston on bass. Their influences are diverse, they say – Coldplay, Radiohead, Foo Fighters, The Darkness and Robbie Williams.

“I Know That Christmas” will be released on December 1, when you will be able to listen to it on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer or Tidal.

In the meantime, we are giving you a sneak preview of part of the song in the video at the top of this story.

Follow Francis on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice