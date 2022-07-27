Video tour shows bargains on offer at massive new charity store in Central Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice opened the outlet in The Point building at CMK this month, selling everything from furniture to clothing.

They say the demand for bargain pre-loved goods has soared during the cost of living crisis and the store is tipped to be a huge success.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Rising energy costs are affecting our customers and their ability to afford the essentials. This shop presents a win-win scenario, where

customers benefit from low prices and the charity raises funds that ultimately go back into the community.”

She added: “By accepting donations of clothing and furniture, we are making a huge dent in potential landfill, by reusing, recycling or reselling items.”

You can take a video tour of the new store here.

It sells clothing starting at £1 for ladies, men and children, pre-loved, donated furniture including sofas, cupboards, chairs, tables, shoes, suits, accessories including handbags, luggage, jewellery and scarves, evening wear and beach wear.

Coats and jackets are on sale at bargain prices

There are also bargains to be snapped up in homeware and kitchenware, party goods, travel accessories, beauty products, sunglasses, mobile accessories and games.

Willen Hospice has a second clearance store at the city centre, at the former Staples building in Grafton Gate. This was a temporary facility and will close over the next few months.

Meanwhile their long-term future at The Point in unknown, as developers want to demolish the iconic pyramid and build £150m worth of housing and commercial or leisure facilities on the site.

They aim to submit a planning application later this year. But conservationists, including the Cinema Theatre Association, are urging the famous structure be saved because it plays such an important part in local history.

The children's wear department of the Willen Hospice charity store in The Point, CMK

Opened in 1985 by AMC Theatres at a cost of £7.5m, it housed the first purpose built multiplex cinema in the UK. Boasting 10 screens, each seating 200 patrons, it attracted a record 1,050,000 visitors in the first year.

The Willen Hospice spokesman said The Point’s location made it ideal and accessible for the MK shoppers.·

“We’re also serving the community by providing jobs, keeping the high street bustling, helping volunteers to upskill, build confidence and combat loneliness,” she said.