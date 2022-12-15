Video: UK's most unwanted cat finds forever home for Christmas after MK Citizen story goes national

Animal lovers have raised £1,500 towards vet bills to treat toothless cat Kato – a beloved pet who can't meow.

Five-year-old Kato was handed into Cat's Protection at Milton Keynes three times in two years as staff failed to find her a loving home.

Advertisement

A range of health problems including an eye ulcer and rotten teeth put off potential owners until she finally found a forever home with Federica Pasari.

Kato's owner is raising funds to help pay for treatment

However to add to her health problems Kato then started to lose her fur due to a mystery skin condition which caused her to scratch and bleed.

To treat the skin condition, Federica exhausted all options including exclusion diets and steroids, but nothing helped.

Advertisement

She said insurers wouldn't cover expensive vet bills due to her 'preexisting condition', so she set up a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising £2,500.

So far £1,515 has been raised towards blood and skin testing which has confirmed potential environment allergens including pollen, mites, feather and wool.

Advertisement

Kato developed a skin condition which caused her to scratch and bleed

The special girl will then be in line for immunotherapy treatment in the new year.

Advertisement

Federica added: "Kato is very shy, she can’t meow but squeaks occasionally. Kato melts my heart with every day passing.

"If you know us, you’ll know that I love my cats but Kato is just my soulmate. The most beautiful baby I could hope for. We were made for each other.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately since moving in with us Kato developed a skin condition.

"When her condition flares up, Kato loses fur on her face and she scratches herself to the point of bleeding.

Advertisement

"Though Kato is “just” a cat, she’s really my baby and I never want to see her suffering."

Kato first ‘went’ to Cats Protection in mid-lockdown in 2020.

Advertisement

She had to have all her teeth removed due to decay and was then treated for a "mild digestive issue".

Isobel McCarroll, Field Veterinary Officer for Cats Protection, said: “We understand how worrying it can be to have a cat with an ongoing condition.

Advertisement

"When Kato left us she showed no signs of skin problems. Like all cats when they leave Cats Protection, Kato was covered by four weeks of insurance and we encourage owners to consider insurance long-term.”