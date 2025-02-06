Video: Watch the hard day's work of the people who keep Milton Keynes parks clean and tidy

The Parks Trust has today praised the deicated team of workers who keep the city;s parks spotlessly clean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have produced a video showing the mammoth workload of the small group of Cleansing Operatives, who undertake everything from picking up litter to dredging weeds from lakes.

You can watch it here.

The team clears post-flood debris, cleans off graffiti, repairs and repaints furniture and operates leaf-blowing machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashland Lakes dredging

Each member covers a lot of ground and walks more than 20,000 steps on an average day.

Last year the team removed around 100 tonnes of rubbish from Milton Keynes parks. That’s more than 11,000 bags of refuse from bins, litter picking activities, and fly-tipped waste illegally dumped on parkland.

Most of the litter was food and beverage related - glass bottles, plastic bottles and tops, tin cans, and paper/cardboard (from convenience and fast-food packaging). All of these damage the landscape and can be hazardous for wildlife as well as park users.

In autumn last year, following unprecedented flooding in Ashland, the team dived in to clean up. They donned their waders to dredge - by hand - one of the urban ponds and spent several days removing weed by the truckload. Amongst the weeds were a few surprises, including a child’s three-wheeled scooter. But the result? A healthy pond, and a bonus for the Trust’s sustainable practices as the weeds were repurposed as tree mulch at Middleton Wood Meadow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelvin Brookbank, Cleansing and Play Area Manager at The Parks Trust says “Our cleansing crew are outdoors maintaining the parks whatever the weather, and even on the wettest or coldest days they approach every task - even the nasty ones - with total commitment and pride in their work. We cover a lot of ground from one day to the next and have discovered all sorts of lost or abandoned things over the years.”

The cost of keeping the city’s parks clean and tidy has risen to around half-a-million pounds annually. Thankfully, the Trust has great support from volunteers and community groups who also help with keeping the MK’s network of parks clean and tidy.

Whilst there are strategically located bins in some parks, visitors are reminded not to leave litter next to bins that are full as this can harm local wildlife and the environment. To install and maintain lots more bins would be costly and detract from funds better spent improving the parks for the benefit of all. Therefore, The Parks Trust asks visitors to please take their litter home.

To find out more about how the Trust deals with litter and cleansing, visit here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established as a charity in 1992, The Parks Trust expertly cares for over 6,000 acres of green space in Milton Keynes including river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, parks and landscaped areas along the city’s grid roads.

In addition to landscaping and maintenance tasks, that also includes providing valuable recreation and leisure facilities, connecting communities at over 500 outdoor events each year and advancing public education around the wildlife, biodiversity and the environment.