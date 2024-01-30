Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brave young woman videoed her first cervical smear test and broadcast it to the world in a bid to encourage other women to have the life-saving procedure.

Codie-Skye Glennon, who is 27 this week, filmed herself legs akimbo in the GP surgery while the test was being carried out.

The nurse, who agreed to the video, is filmed inserting the speculum and saying: “It doesn’t hurt. Sometimes it can be a wee bit uncomfortable but you are always in control. If at any point you want me to stop, just say ‘stop’.”

Codie-Skye said: "Last week I got my letter about being eligible for my first smear,” she said. “It’s a known fact that one in four people miss their smear. This may not seem a lot but that’s 1.2 million people a year. Some are missed for other reasons but a lot are because people are scared.

“I managed to get my appointment quickly and decided to film it so I could show those that are scared or nervous that it is really easy and nothing to be scared about and they don't hurt.

"The nurses are really lovely – and remember they've all had one too. They understand the nerves.”

Codie-Skye said the test took two minutes and she was in the surgery for no longer than five minutes.

She posted the video on social media with the tag: ‘It’s so quick and easy .. nothing to worry about. Get your smears, people...’

Many other women have responded by praising her action, saying the video was reassuring and proved that smears were nothing to worry about.

Codie-Skye has now asked the Citizen to share her video to reach even more women.

"So many people miss smears because they're scared. So if you could share it, it might help people be less scared,” she said.