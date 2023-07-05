News you can trust since 1981
View the cheapest house on the market in Milton Keynes at the moment

It’s in good condition but compact
By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST

A property on Giffard Park is the cheapest house on the market in MK this week.

The compact Hainault Avenue home, which comes with a back garden, is for sale by the Modern Method of auction by Wilson Peacock with a guide price of £150,000.

It has a fitted kitchen with integral appliances, an open plan lounge that doubles as a bedroom and a bathroom. There is also an inner hallway with two fitted wardrobes.

The total floor area is 24.2 sq m or 260 sq ft.

Giffard Park benefits from a local centre with a Tesco Express store, a canalside pub, and a primary school.

View from the back of the house, showing the garden

