View the cheapest house on the market in Milton Keynes at the moment

It’s in good condition but compact

A property on Giffard Park is the cheapest house on the market in MK this week.

The compact Hainault Avenue home, which comes with a back garden, is for sale by the Modern Method of auction by Wilson Peacock with a guide price of £150,000.

It has a fitted kitchen with integral appliances, an open plan lounge that doubles as a bedroom and a bathroom. There is also an inner hallway with two fitted wardrobes.

The total floor area is 24.2 sq m or 260 sq ft.

Giffard Park benefits from a local centre with a Tesco Express store, a canalside pub, and a primary school.

