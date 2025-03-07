A travelling vigil and conversation for peace are set to mark International Women’s Day in Milton Keynes.

The global day, which has been celebrated for the past 50 years, falls on Saturday March 8, and marks and recognises the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

A travelling vigil across Buckinghamshire begins in Milton Keynes on March 8 between 9.30am and 10.30am at the city’s Central Railway Station.

It features three long lines of baby grows, which symbolise the children killed in Gaza. Volunteers are needed to help hold the lines, with each line requiring 15 to 20 people.

Individuals are also encouraged to bring appropriate visual displays such as signs, flags and teddies.

The vigil will feature short speeches and a moment of remembrance, and will continue across the county during the day, with later stops in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Slough.

A women’s iftar and conversation for peace is then taking place on Tuesday March 11 at Centrecom in Central Milton Keynes between 5.30pm and 9pm.

The evening begins with a moment of prayer before a bring and share vegetarian iftar, with attendees encouraged to bring a dish to share.

Fairtrade handicrafts made by women from the Hebron Cooperative and Palestine Fairtrade produce will be available for purchase at the event, providing a direct way of supporting Palestinian communities.

A spokesperson for the Milton Keynes Peace and Justice Network said: "International Women’s Day is a moment to celebrate the resilience of women worldwide and to stand in solidarity against war, oppression, and injustice.

"These events are a call to action, a space for remembrance, and an opportunity to unite in the pursuit of peace. We encourage the community to join us in making their voices heard."

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is Accelerate Action, which highlights the need for more women to take on leadership roles and help shape the future of their communities.

Shazna Muzammil, Conservative Group Leader for Milton Keynes City Council, said: "Politics must reflect the communities we serve, and that means ensuring more women are stepping up to lead.

"Representation isn’t about ticking a box - it’s about strengthening decision making with diverse voices and experiences. When women lead, society benefits."

Reflecting on her own experience of entering politics, Muzammil added: "As an Asian woman, I had to push against expectations to pursue my education and career.

"The Conservative Party gave me the opportunity to serve my community, championing values of low tax, less Government regulation, aspiration, and opportunity for all.

"These principles drive progress - and more women should feel empowered to step forward and lead.

"We need more women as councillors, Members of Parliament, school governors, and community leaders. Now is the time to step forward, shape the future, and accelerate action."