Village in Milton Keynes mourns famous resident and legendary commentator John Motson, who died today aged 77

The village of Little Brickhill is mourning the death of its famous resident, legendary football commentator John Motson.

John, affectionately known as Motty, died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 77.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His family issued a short statement this morning saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today.”

Jon Motson was known affectionately as Motty to his friends at his local pub in a Milton Keynes village

John lived in Little Brickhill with his wife Anne, to whom he had been married for 45 years. They had one son called Frederick.

He had many friends in the village and was a regular at The George pub.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pub posted a statement in its Facebook page today saying: “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our friend Motty. A true legend that had many friends who will miss him dearly. Our thoughts, love and prayers go out to his family.”

John’s career started with the BBC in 1968 and he remained working for them for almost 50 years until he retired in 2018. His career began at Radio 2, then in 1971 he made the move to television.

Just weeks after his retirement, John returned to commentating – this time for Talksport.

He has commentated on more than 2000 football games across radio and TV and is considered one of the pre-eminent commentators in the whole of English football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He frequently appeared on Match of the Day as well as BBC Radio 5 Live and even worked on CBeebies' Footy Pups.

John was known for his incredible commentary and also his memorable quotes, many of which have gone down in football history.

When Wimbledon won the FA Cup in 1988, causing a huge upset by beating a star-studded Liverpool team, John quipped on air: "The Crazy Gang has beaten the Culture Club".

His favourite match was in 2002, when England beat Germany 5-1 in Munich during a world cup qualifier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John said excitedly: "Ohhh, this is getting better and better and better. One, two, three for Michael Owen!"

He went onto say: “I think this could be our best victory over Germany since the war.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie said today: “John Motson was the voice of a footballing generation - steering us through the twists and turns of FA Cup runs, the highs and lows of World Cups and, of course, Saturday nights on Match of the Day.”

"Like all the greats behind the mic, John had the right words, at the right time, for all the big moments."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: "John Motson was a giant of broadcasting with a career spanning over 50 years and his distinctive voice has gone hand in glove with so many great footballing moments.

"For so many of us, John's voice will have provided a special memory and commentary line that still strongly resonates.