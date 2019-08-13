Villagers pitch in to replace church roof stolen by thieves in Milton Keynes

The theft of an entire church roof has prompted a congregation to pitch in with a fundraising bid to replace it.

Worshippers at St Lawrence’s Church in Bradwell Village were devastated when thieves struck last September and stripped the historic roof of lead.

The church roof

The insurance pay out left a hefty shortfall, and parishioners are now trying to raise thousands of pounds to make it up

“We have a small but diverse and faithful congregation form babies up to nonagenarians...Our little church means so much to us,” said congregation member Ros McFadden.

The team has organised an art exhibition and sale in collaboration with MK Art Society on Saturday August 31 at the church itself between 10am and 4pm.

For details of how to donate to the roof fund visit the website.