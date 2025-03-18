Vintage car rally raises thousands for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:32 BST
Stony stratford's vintage car rally was a huge success this monthplaceholder image
The annual Vintage Stony gathering of classic cars was a huge success this month, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The event is traditionally held on New Years Day in Stony Stratford but this year, its 15th year, it was held in March instead.

There was a record attendance by the public, who enjoyed the spectacle of a town full of both vintage and classic automobilia.

Though free to attend, the gsthering raised a magnificent £7,265.00 for Willen Hospice from donations, money collected on the day and support from sponsors.

The town’s two Willen Hospice shops raised more than £2,600.00 on the day.

This, together with donations from the town’ 'sister' summer meeting, Classic Stony, brings the cumulative total since 2009 to well in excess of £140,000 for Willen Hospice,

