Virgin Money has announced plans to close 39 stores, including the one at Central Milton Keynes.

Bosses say the number of customers using their bank branches has been declining for years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stores which are closing have seen an average reduction in customer transactions of 43% since March 2020 and 96% of customers in these stores are transacting less than once a month on average, they say.

Virgin Money is closing its bank in in Milton Keynes

The decision to close a store is based on a number of factors, including footfall, transaction volumes and the number of potentially vulnerable customers in the area. Each store was assessed on an individual basis, with careful consideration of the impact on the local area, as well as the needs of vulnerable customers and the accessibility of alternative services such as free-to-use ATMs and Post Offices.

Each store closing is less than half a mile from the nearest Post Office, which customers can use to carry out day‐to-day transactions, including cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque deposits and balance enquiries, as well as coin exchange.

Sarah Wilkinson, chief operating officer at Virgin Money, said: “The decision to close a store is never taken lightly. But as our customers continue to change the way they want to bank with us, by conducting fewer transactions in-store and adopting the convenience of digital banking, we must respond to that evolving demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our focus is on supporting our customers and colleagues. We have considered the number of vulnerable customers using each store very carefully throughout the review process as a key factor in our decision making, and will proactively provide enhanced, bespoke care to ensure any vulnerable customers affected are supported through the changes.

“For our colleagues, we will pursue all options to retain as many as possible within alternative roles, and have had great success previously with store colleagues moving to other customer operations roles, as their skills are highly transferable.”

Virgin Money will work with customers to support a smooth transition, particularly where vulnerable customers are concerned. Dedicated customer care colleagues will contact vulnerable customers to ensure appropriate support is provided to meet their banking needs following the closure and help with any issues they may have. A range of support services will be available prior to store closures, including digital workshops to help customers become more comfortable with digital banking, as well as Post Office pop-up sessions to increase customers’ knowledge on the services available to them. Customer care colleagues will also contact vulnerable customers post-closure to ensure that the support they have received is appropriate and address any concerns they have.

For each affected store, written notification will be sent to customers and posters will be displayed at least 12 weeks before they close, providing details on the alternative ways customers can continue to manage their accounts, including nearest alternative stores, ATMs and Post Office counters.

Advertisement

Advertisement