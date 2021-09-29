'Voices of Women' group stages event to promote women's activism in Milton Keynes

Voices of Women MK is hosting a free drop-in networking event called 'Your Voice; Your Power' to promote women’s activism throughout the city.

The group was formed to address "structural gender inequality and inequity" in MK.

And the event, to be held at the Campbell Park Pavilion on 7 October, is open to anyone involved with or interested in grassroots efforts to improve the lives of women.

Voices of Women MK

Open between 11am and 3 pm, there will be activities and information to help inspire local activism and a chance to meet others with similar interests.

Voices of Women was launched in 2020 as a partnership of local organisations to empower and support women to access and have a voice in planning crucial services.

The backdrop to Your Voice; Your Power is the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls, an international campaign that runs annually from 25 November to 10 December.

“Women have always played a key role in bringing about change in their communities,” said Ruth Stone, VOWMK partner and spokesperson. “Your Voice; Your Power is about bringing people together to share ideas, and to help them amplify their voices and multiply their impact.”

For more information and to register for the event, visit https://sites.google.com/view/vowmk-your-voice/home.

Voices of Women MK aims to be the Virtual Women's Centre for Milton Keynes. It will become an online space for gathering and disseminating information about women's services and policy relating to women and girls in MK.