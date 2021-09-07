Volkswagen to debut multi-coloured car to symbolise diversity at Milton Keynes Pride festival this weekend

Volkwagen will unveil a unique rainbow car at Milton Keynes Pride Festival this weekend.

Called PRID.3, the car is a one-off, custom-designed ID.3, which has been modified for display at the

festival to symbolise Volkswagen UK’s diversity and inclusion programme.

Volkswagen's special PRID.3 car

The design incorporates iconic Pride colours, as well as shades from the Progress Pride flag, for greater recognition and inclusivity, says the company.

And it serves as a "statement" to colleagues, customers and community of the depth of Volkswagen UK’s diversity and inclusion commitment.

The Pride festival takes place this Saturday, September 11, at Campbell Park from 12 noon to 10.30pm.

The car, which is on display at Volkswagen Group UK atrium this week, will take pride of place at the event.

A Volkswagen spokesman said: "Integral to the car’s design is the incorporation of the eleven colours of the Progress Pride flag – with the traditional red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple joined by black and brown to represent LGBTQ+ people of colour, and pink, light blue and white to include transgender people.

"All of these colours merge into one another in an ombré effect, to reflect the community and togetherness of all communities and identities, as well as celebrating their differences."

The colourful wrap was created in collaboration between Volkswagen AG, Volkswagen UK and Creative FX, which rendered the wrap and applied it to the ID.3 . The camouflage pattern took one-and-a-half days to design from start to finish, and three days to apply.

Volkwagen's sponsorship of Milton Keynes Pride Festival also covers the community tent and sensory area – two spaces where families can enjoy themselves while being apart of Pride.

The community tent will host family-friendly acts including authors, pantomime shows and magic performers, while the sensory area caters to families with neurodiversity requirements, and provides a more peaceful place away from the buzz of the main entertainment.