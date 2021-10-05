Volunteers needed in Milton Keynes to help visually impaired people get out now lockdown has eased

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs has launched an appeal for volunteers in Milton Keynes who could help local people with sight loss get back out into the community now lockdown restrictions have eased.

The charity’s volunteer ‘sighted guides’ help people with a vision impairment by guiding them around their local area, for a couple of hours a week or a fortnight.

Partnerships are matched based on common interests and the service helps people with sight loss build their confidence and do the things they enjoy.

Sighted guides are needed in Milton Keynes

Karen Toozer, My Sighted Guide volunteering manager for Milton Keynes, said: “The pandemic has led to many people with sight loss feeling isolated and losing their confidence.

“This has been made worse by many social distancing measures only being marked by visual cues.

“We have an increasing number of people in Milton Keynes waiting for support from a volunteer sighted guide, who are keen to build their confidence again and get back out now that lockdown has eased.

“Volunteers can give as much or as little time as they like – just a few hours a week can make all the difference to someone.

“If you think you could help someone living with sight loss in your area, we’d urge you to get in touch.”

Volunteers must be 18 or over and an Enhanced Disclosure check is required as part of the role. Full sighted guide training will be provided for new volunteers by Guide Dogs.