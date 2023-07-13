Volunteers needed to walk barefoot on burning coals for Milton Keynes charity

A Milton Keynes charity has come up with a fiery fundraiser that is not for the faint-hearted.

MK SNAP is asking people to walk barefoot on a bed of burning coals at a temperature of around 800 degrees.

The walk is called The Dragon's Firewalk and will take place at the MK SNAP Fire Festival 2023 this September. All people have to do is take 10 steps.

Volunteers are needed to walk barefoot through fire to raise cash for a charity in Milton Keynes

Places are limited so anybody interested should register now here as soon as possible.

Cliff Mann, from Time4Change Firewalking, the company leading The Dragon's Firewalk, said: “This unique experience offers an opportunity to test your limits and overcome your fears by literally walking across a bed of hot coals.”

He added: "By taking part in firewalking, you'll gain a sense of empowerment and a newfound confidence in your abilities. Not only will you conquer your fear of the unknown, but you'll also walk away with a greater understanding of what you're truly capable of."

A similar event organised elsewhere by the company raised more than £75,000.00 profit in a single evening for another charity, he said.

MK SNAP provides a leading programme of education, life skills, work preparation and opportunities for work to adults aged 18+ with learning disabilities, giving them the skills to realise their potential.

It has been running for 30 years and has a dedicated team of 24 qualified and specialist staff plus a team of volunteers .

Their fire festival will take place on Friday September 15 from 6pm at the MK SNAP centre, which is at Bourton Low on Walnut Tree. The event promises to be “the fundraising event of the year” and offers fun-filled, fire-themed family evening for all.

The charity’s CEO Angela Novell said: 'We are so looking forward to welcoming brave and daring individuals who are literally willing to walk on fire for us at MK SNAP! I was so inspired that I am also going to take part!"

Lisa Robey is heading up the Handelsbanken Firewalk Team. She said: 'If ever there was a reason for me to walk over hot coals it has to be for MK SNAP. Having disabled siblings I am very aware of how important the services of MK Snap are, not just for the learners but for their families as well.

" Knowing they are safe, engaged and able to get involved in such great opportunities to learn and develop really is invaluable. The respect and love shown for the learners by all at MK Snap is incredible and it is a wonderful environment and family for the learners to be a part of.

"In a weird way I am looking forward to the fire walk to help do my bit in raising much needed funds to ensure these services can continue.”

