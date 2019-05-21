Volunteers wanted for litter picking group in Milton Keynes

Newport Pagnell Town Council is coordinating a morning of litter picking on July 4 - and they're even providing tea and biscuits for the volunteers.

Last year the town had the largest litter picking volunteer group in the whole of Milton Keynes with over 100 volunteers. They hope to make it even bigger this year.

Litter pick

Volunteers will meet next to Bury Common, at the long stay car park in Queen’s Avenue, at 9.30 am, and will be issued with all necessary equipment.

Team leaders will take groups to various areas of the town for litter picking.

Email Mandy on web@newport-pagnell.org.uk or call her on 01908 618756 to put your name down for this event. Town Clerk Shar Roselman said: " It’s only 3 ½ hours (or less if you prefer) in a whole year – so come on – join us, and help to keep Newport Pagnell beautiful."

She added: "Whether you are disabled, young, middle-aged or a senior citizen, or can only be on your feet for a very short period of time, we would welcome you. We even have a route where you can bring your dog along with you, providing of course you bring along the necessaryequipment for removing any dog fouling it produces.

"It’s a great way to get some exercise, get out into the fresh air, help to improve your community, and meet new friends who care about our Town. Last year’s volunteers, did just that."