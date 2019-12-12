Voters locked out of polling station after caretaker oversleeps in Milton Keynes

Early voters at the polling station in Stony Stratford Library were locked out and fumbling in the dark this morning - because the building's caretaker allegedly overslept.

Voters arriving at 7am had to vote outside on the pavement, under the supervision of polling officials, and use the light of their mobile phones to see the ballot papers, a source told the Citizen.

Stony Stratford library

“The caretaker, when he did arrive, was very apologetic and said he'd accidentally overslept,” said one man.

Meanwhile other residents were upset to be greeted with fly posters from Extinction Rebellion displayed throughout the town centre this morning.

Some were outside the library polling station and others glued to flower displays which helped win the Town a Gold Award in Britain in Bloom.

“We tried to take them down but the glue used to fix them won't come off. We think it will need to be removed with toxic chemicals,” said a source.

Similar posters also appeared in New Bradwell.