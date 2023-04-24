Voters will be turned away from polling stations in Milton Keynes next month unless they have photo ID

Anybody without photo ID will be unable to vote in the local council elections on May 4.

The new rule imposed by central government requires voters to show a passport, driving license or concessionary travel pass before they can use the polling station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People who do not possess these can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate through the Gov.UK site here – but the deadline for such applications expires tomorrow (Tuesday) at 5pm.

A new rule states you need to show photo ID before you can vote in an election

Acceptable photo ID includes an older person’s bus pass, disabled bus pass or the MK ‘All in One Card’. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they’re still recognisable from the photo.

A full list can be found here.

Advertisement

Advertisement