Voters will be turned away from polling stations in Milton Keynes next month unless they have photo ID
It’s a brand new rule imposed by central government
Anybody without photo ID will be unable to vote in the local council elections on May 4.
The new rule imposed by central government requires voters to show a passport, driving license or concessionary travel pass before they can use the polling station.
People who do not possess these can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate through the Gov.UK site here – but the deadline for such applications expires tomorrow (Tuesday) at 5pm.
Acceptable photo ID includes an older person’s bus pass, disabled bus pass or the MK ‘All in One Card’. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they’re still recognisable from the photo.
A full list can be found here.
Anyone unable to make it to a polling station can apply for a proxy vote for someone can vote on their behalf. The deadline to apply is also 5pm tomorrow. Find more details about proxy voting here