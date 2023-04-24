News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
5 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
5 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
6 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
7 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
8 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Voters will be turned away from polling stations in Milton Keynes next month unless they have photo ID

It’s a brand new rule imposed by central government

By Sally Murrer
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:09 BST

Anybody without photo ID will be unable to vote in the local council elections on May 4.

The new rule imposed by central government requires voters to show a passport, driving license or concessionary travel pass before they can use the polling station.

People who do not possess these can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate through the Gov.UK site here – but the deadline for such applications expires tomorrow (Tuesday) at 5pm.

A new rule states you need to show photo ID before you can vote in an electionA new rule states you need to show photo ID before you can vote in an election
A new rule states you need to show photo ID before you can vote in an election
Most Popular

Acceptable photo ID includes an older person’s bus pass, disabled bus pass or the MK ‘All in One Card’. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they’re still recognisable from the photo.

A full list can be found here.

Anyone unable to make it to a polling station can apply for a proxy vote for someone can vote on their behalf. The deadline to apply is also 5pm tomorrow. Find more details about proxy voting here

Related topics:Milton Keynes