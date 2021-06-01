Vulnerable autistic man is found safe nine days after he vanished in Milton Keynes

A young man with autism was found yesterday (Monday) nine days after he went missing.

Tyler Waugh, 23, disappeared from his MK home in a distressed state on May 22 and was last seen at Woburn Sands station.

He had no phone, no money and no bank cards on him.

Tyler has been found

Tyler's distressed family put out urgent appeals for people to look out for him, saying he was extremely vulnerable due to his autism. Meanwhile police said they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for his welfare.

Citizen readers pitched in and shared the story with Tyler's photo and description hundreds of times.

Yesterday Tyler, who has a special interest in trains, finally called his family from Mk rail station after asking a member of the public if he could borrow their phone.

"It was such a relief", said a family member, who has thanked readers and the police for their help.