A vulnerable man who was deported back to MK from the Philippines was refused help by the authorities for days, it has been claimed.

Michael, who is 37 and has severe dyslexia and mental health problems, was born and bred in the city but went to the Philippines five years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He only had a three-month visa but met a woman and stayed longer.

Michael is vulnerable and struggles to communicate his needs

"Then the relationship turned sour and Michael was turned out on the streets. He’d lost his passport so he went to the British Embassy for help – only to find himself deported home immediately,” said his half-sister Allie.

Michael was flown to Heathrow Airport on February 9 and was given a sim card and his coach fare back to MK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He arrived with nothing – virtually just the summer clothes he stood up in,” said Allie, who was unable to take him into her own home due to personal problems.

"I spent days ringing the council, the Winter Night Shelter and everyone I could think of, begging them to help. But all I got was a offer from the night shelter on a Friday saying they could provide him with a sleeping bag until the council opened on the Monday. I couldn’t believe it.”

Eventually Allie put out a plea on social media and a kind stranger from Newton Leys offered Michael his sofa for a few nights.

"If he hadn’t had that, he would have been sleeping rough on the streets,” said Allie. "This is a man who has been in and out of psychiatric care since the age of 14 with various mental health diagnoses, as well as a history of drug and alcohol misuse, combined with severe dyslexia that results in him having serious difficulties communicating with people and explaining his needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He had no money, no ID and no food… Until he has an address, he can't even start a benefit claim or register with a doctor, both of which he is in urgent need of.

"But we are up against brick walls here and I honestly do believe Michael's life is at risk,” she said.

On Wednesday last week MK Council told Michael he could go to a hotel in Wellingborough but, with no cash, it was impossible for him to get there.

Finally, on Friday, after a lot of “kicking and screaming”, Allie said she managed to get the council to agree to put Michael in the Ramada hotel in Newport Pagnell for the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today the hotel allowed him to sit in the foyer until his fate was decided by the council’s homeless department.

The Citizen contacted MK City Council this morning to ask what was happening.

A spokesman told us: “We acted quickly to provide temporary accommodation – now in Milton Keynes as we better understood personal circumstances - and we will continue to make sure Michael gets the right support.”

Allie has now been told that the city’s safeguarding team is involved and will ensure Michael is looked after.

Advertisement

Advertisement