Vulnerable people to get more support after being discharged from mental health unit in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes City Council has extended its mental health support for vulnerable adults, ensuring they get the right amount of assistance to maintain healthy and independent lives.

The City Council works with healthcare provider Central and Northwest London NHS Foundation Trust (CNWL) to offer mental health floating support for inpatients who are discharged from acute mental health units such as The Campbell Centre.

As part of the programme, support workers regularly visit the homes of people who require crisis intervention. They also help adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who live independently in the city.

The number of people suffering mental health issues in MK has increased significantly in recent years

For those suffering with mental health issues, the support workers assist with rehabilitation and daily tasks to avoid relapse, hospital admission and prevent homelessness.

Due to the recent demand on mental health services, and more people being admitted to The Campbell Centre, the City Council is set to expand its floating support. This means that four additional full time support workers will be employed to primarily support inpatients at the mental health unit as they transition back into the community.

Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “Sadly the past few years have had a devastating impact on peoples’ mental health, which means that there’s immense pressure on the NHS and other organisations to provide vital help. This service has a positive impact on the community, and the support workers play a key role in helping vulnerable adults maintain their independence and help them lead healthier lives.

“The majority of mental health funding ultimately lies with the NHS, who are responsible for mental health, but we are committed to working with our partners to provide initiatives like these that make a real difference.”

The floating support is part of wider mental health investment by the City Council, such as funding supported accommodation sites and collaborating with CNWL on various initiatives like the Recovery College which provides workshops and resources for people struggling with mental health.