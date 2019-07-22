Wagamama announces new restaurant in Milton Keynes with an added touch of class

Hugely popular Japanese restaurant chain Wagamama has announced it is set to open a new venue in Milton Keynes next month.

Wagamama has today publicly announced for the first time its plans to open a new restaurant at the MK1 Shopping and Leisure Park, making it their third restaurant in the Milton Keynes area.

The new location opens at MK1 Shopping and Leisure Park on 19 August.

Wagamama has had great success in the surrounding area and has now taken over the premises occupied by Frankie and Benny’s, bringing its Japanese inspired menu to Bletchley.

There was an added touch of class from Wagamama chiefs when upon taking over the restaurant when they offered all current Frankie and Benny's employees the option to transfer over to Wagamama, which over half of them have taken.

Regional marketing manager, Kate Dell, said: “With a great local following in the area we are delighted to be opening our third restaurant in Milton Keynes. We look forward to welcoming wagamama fans and new guests alike with our nourishing Japanese inspired menu later in the summer.”

The new restaurant has 148 internal seats and an outside dining area opposite the MK Dons Stadium.

Wagamama is renowned for its iconic katsu curry as well as rice bowls, noodles and curries. Wagamama caused a wave of excitement amongst the growing vegan audience when it introduced the vegan version of its famous katsu curry, the “vegatsu” last year and now proudly has a vegan menu featuring 19 plant based dishes.

General manager of the new restaurant, James Wright, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors to the great people of Milton Keynes spreading our ethos of positivity from bowl to soul even further in the local area.”

Emma Snipp, asset manager of MK1 Shopping and Leisure Park, said she is looking forward to welcoming Wagamama and its team.

“Wagamama is extremely popular due to its delicious array of Asian and Japanese style dishes and we’re really pleased that it will be extending its portfolio at MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park in August," she said.

Wagamama opens to the public on August 19th with special opening times.