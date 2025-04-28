Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of people waiting for appointments and operations at Milton Keynes University Hospital has fallen, according to latest figures.

By the end of last month, the number of people waiting more than 18 weeks for a planned appointment operation at the hospital was 16,423, down from 22,626 the year before.

Meanwhile, the number of patients waiting longer than 65 weeks fell significantly from 1,006 to 44.

Nationally, health service waiting lists have reduced for a sixth month in a row while the Government’s target of two million extra NHS appointments in its first year was met in February.

Labour Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes North Chris Curtis welcomed the figures saying: “When I became an MP I said that my number one priority was improving the NHS in Milton Keynes, and we are doing just that.

“We aren’t all the way there yet - but we are continuing to try our hardest because it’s what people in our city deserve.”