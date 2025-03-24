Walk, bike or pick up litter - Parks Trust announces spring programme of activities

By Neil Shefferd
Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:14 BST

The Parks Trust in Milton Keynes has announced its spring programme of activities, featuring walking, cycling and Easter-themed events.

The first Park and Ride event is due to be held at Campbell Park on Sunday March 30, as part of the ongoing Mayor’s Cycling Festival.

It is a free event, with no requirement to pre-book - just meet outside Campbell Park Pavilion at 11am to join in.

Campbell Park also hosts an Inclusive Stroll event on Thursday April 10 at 10.30am, a free, short walk around the park, also starting outside the Pavilion.

Meet the Easter bunny is among the spring activities on offer in Milton Keynes thanks to The Parks Trust

A free Easter trail is also running at Willen Lake from Saturday 5th to Monday 21st April. It is suitable for children under eight, covers a one kilometre route and can be completed between 10am and 4pm each day.

Nature-themed craft activities are also taking place throughout the day at Howe Park Wood on Tuesday April 8, with tickets costing £1.50 per family.

A morning of Easter activities, entitled the Eggs-travaganza is taking place in the Whitehouse area of Milton Keynes between 10am and midday.

The free activities on offer include face-painting, meeting the Easter bunny and an Easter trail.

Finally, a family litter pick is being held at Teardrop Lakes on Thursday April 17 at 10.30am, starting at the Lakes car park on Davy Avenue in Knowlhill.

Julie Dawes, events and community engagement manager at the trust said: "Spring is a fantastic time to venture out and explore.

"With so many activities available, we hope everyone gets the chance to enjoy the season’s delights."

Visit the Parks Trust website for more information about events and booking details.

