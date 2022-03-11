Walk planned for pandemic anniversary to give thanks to Blue Light Services in Milton Keynes

Residents in Woughton will be walking from the Blue Light Hub to Milton Keynes Hospital to say ‘thank you' to those who worked so hard to keep us safe during the pandemic.

The walk will be held on Friday, March 25, two years after the start of the pandemic.

Councillor Brian Hepburn, who came up with the idea for the walk, said: “We wanted to do something to show our thanks to all those who have been there through the recent pandemic. The NHS staff, alongside the police and fire service are the front line and this walk celebrates them alongside everyone else who has done so much."

Kevin Vickers, spokesman for Woughton Community Council Hub, said: "Throughout the pandemic, NHS staff, blue light responders and many others put themselves in harm's way, risking their lives to help keep people safe. Working under immense pressure, the staff and their families have been there, all day, every day. This event gives people a chance to show their gratitude and their ongoing support for all that they do.

"With the hospital sitting in the middle of the parish, local people often talk about how important our NHS and frontline services are – these are the backbone of our communities that have been pulled and stretched even more during the last couple of years."

Starting at 7pm from the new Hub in Ashland (housing the police, fire and ambulance services) and walking through to MK Hospital, people taking part will carry blue lanterns, glow sticks and lights, aiming to send a strong and loud message of support.